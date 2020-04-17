‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Justin & Steve Face Off Over Kayla

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 17, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation between some fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Justin Kirikais (Wally Kurth) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) come face to face for the first time since Steve regained his memories and found out that the love of his life, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), had moved on with Justin.

It’s clear that both men are completely head over heels in love with Kayla, and neither one of them will back down when it comes to fighting for the woman they love.

On Friday, Justin will inform Steve that he’s not going to give up and that he intends to fight for Kayla. He won’t walk away from her even though Steve is the father of her children and the great love of her life.

Of course, Steve is also planning to do everything that he can to get Kayla back. He’s loved her for decades and they’re love story is one of the greatest the soap opera has to offer. It seems inevitable that Steve and Kayla will end up back together.

However, it won’t be an easy choice for Kayla. She’ll feel torn between her newfound love for Justin and her lifetime of love with Steve. It’s clear that Steve has the edge after years of memories, but he’s also given Kayla a lot of heartbreak and despair, while Justin has lifted her up and picked up the pieces of her broken heart.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will have to tell Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about Orpheus and his plan to help get his son, Christian Maddox, aka Evan Frears (Brock Kelly), out of jail and back with his biological son, David.

Marlena and Orpheus have a long history together and there is a lot of bad blood between them. Marlena will want to see Orpheus behind bars and stay there. However, he always seems to find a way to escape those trying to bring him to justice.

Now that Evan is out of jail he’ll immediately want to see his son. However, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will likely have something to say about that. While Evan seems to be the immediate threat, it will be Orpheus that Rafe will have to face off with in order to fight for custody of little David.