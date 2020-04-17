Khloe Terae Poses In Silky, Skimpy Pajamas & Face Mask With A Glass Of Pink Champagne On Instagram

Khloe Terae showed off her killer body in an incredibly tiny pajamas set on Instagram on Friday morning. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a silky pink bralette, a pair of tight booty shorts, and a face mask as she crawled all over her bed.

The photos showed Khloe sitting on a pink comforter lined with colorful pillows and a teddy bear. In the background, tan-colored curtains were drawn, though natural, blue light could be seen through the sheer fabric. An orange-tinted light appeared to be shining down on Khloe in the bedroom, as the beams washed over her tan skin. She looked sexy and cozy in her minuscule set, which left very little to the imagination.

Khloe’s look included a demi-cut bralette with thick straps and a plunging neckline. The low-cut top just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, the tiny bralette did little to cover Khloe’s sideboob.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching pair of ultra-short dolphin shorts. The elastic waistband of the bottoms came up to the model’s belly button and hugged her hourglass figure, Meanwhile, the angled hem put Khloe’s pert derriere and long, lean legs on full display.

Khloe finished off her look with a black, protective face mask over her mouth. She also sported some silver bracelets and gold, hoop earrings. Though much of the model’s face was covered by the fabric, she did appear to be wearing some heavy, black eyeliner. Khloe’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In a few of the photos, Khloe posed on her knees with one hip cocked to the side in a way that further showed off her curves. She also leaned forward with her arms pressed against her chest, causing her cleavage to fall out more.

Some images showed Khloe holding up a champagne flute filled with a pink beverage. In one, she flipped over onto her stomach to give fans a glimpse of her round booty as she lifted the glass up to her face.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 4,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Staying safe and looking gorgeous,” one fan said with a fire emoji.

“You look super hot,” another user added.

Of course, Khloe always knows how to drive her fans crazy. On Easter Sunday, the model channeled her inner Playboy Bunny as she rocked a skintight, strapless bodysuit and Playboy Bunny ears, which her followers loved.