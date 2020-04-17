Bru Luccas Goes Braless In Crop Top While Rocking Sexy Black G-String

Bru Luccas took to Instagram to share another sexy shot that showed her clad in a skimpy crop top and G-string panties. Her April 16 update has only been live on the model’s page for a little shy of 24 hours, but it’s already garnering rave reviews from her 2.8 million fans.

The sultry update captured the model standing outside of a car in Big Bear Lake, California. The photo was snapped before social distancing standards, and in her caption, the model mentioned that the picture was a throwback. Luccas looked relaxed, standing wedged between the car door and the passenger seat. Behind her was a beautiful forest landscape with tall trees as far as the eye could see. For her nature outing, the fitness model stripped down to almost nothing, and her fans certainly did not seem to mind.

Luccas, who recently stunned in a string bikini, rocked a simple gray cropped top with long sleeves. The piece boasted vertical lines of the same color while the garment clung tightly to every inch of her figure. To add to the hotness factor, the model opted to go braless underneath the top, leaving little to the imagination of her captivated audience. It sat high on her rib cage while her entire toned midsection was also on full display.

Luccas’ G-string bottoms upped the ante even further, sitting high on her hips with floss-like string. The front had barely enough fabric to cover her modesty, showing off her muscular legs as well. Luccas added a pair of gray knee-high that matched her top. For an outdoorsy feel, she also sported a pair of light brown boots that were worn untied.

The model wore her long, dark locks with a side part while the bulk of her hair sat messily on one shoulder. She appeared to go without a stitch of makeup, letting her blemish-free skin show. The beauty also included a pair of large black glasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

The update has been popular with her fans, garnering over 224,000 likes in addition to well over 1,800 comments. Most admirers gushed over the Brazilian babe’s killer figure while countless others raved over her beauty.

“One of the best pictures,” one follower wrote, adding a few heart-eye and black heart emoji.

“Great hourglass. You are so pretty,” a second social media user added alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Complete holiday package by beauty,” another fan complimented.