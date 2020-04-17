Mark Wahlberg Shares Wife Rhea Durham & Daughter Grace’s Hilarious ‘Tiger King’ TikTok

While quarantining with his family, Mark Wahlberg discovered his daughter Grace’s talent for making TikTok videos, per TMZ. While Grace may only be 10 years old, her inherited acting ability was in evidence as she channeled Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic in the hilarious clip.

Sporting a drawn-on mustache to go with her plaid shirt and baseball cap, Wahlberg’s youngest child lip-synced to a parody of the Megan Thee Stallion song “Savage.” The repurposed version of the single features musician Caleb Jaxin mimicking Exotic’s voice, and the chorus references Exotic’s long-standing allegations that Carole Baskin — his nemesis — was involved in the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis, in 1997.

“Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can’t convince me that it didn’t happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin’. What’s happenin’? Carole Baskin.”

Baskin was one of the central figures in Tiger King, as her efforts to shut down Exotic’s enterprises due to allegedly inhumane conditions made her a target of the infamous zoo owner. Baskin has denied having any involvement in Lewis’ and has not faced any charges in relation to it.

Grace was joined in the clip by her mother, Rhea Durham — who matched her daughter in her own plaid shirt and baseball cap — as the pair did a choreographed dance to the viral hit. There was no sign of Mark and Rhea’s three other children that they share — Ella Rae, Michael, and Brendan Joseph — getting involved in the dance routine.

Jaxin paired the song with a TikTok dance routine that has taken over the social network in recent weeks, even drawing attention from Megan Thee Stallion herself.

Wahlberg shared the clip of his daughter’s exploits to his Instagram page, asking his 15.2 million followers for an explanation of what was going on. The actor’s family and friends gave their insight into the situation.

“She’s gonna be so mortified by this in 5 years and personally, I can’t wait,” wrote Wahlberg’s nephew, Jeff.

“Hahaha Gracie killin’ it!” added Wahlberg’s controversial workout partner, Mario Lopez.

Wahlberg has been sharing glimpses of his family’s life in quarantine as he tries to keep his children entertained while they’re stuck at home. In March, Wahlberg underwent a makeover at the hands of Grace, and shared a clip of his daughter painting his “hands” while adding that was only the start.

“Okay, so, 15 days into quarantine now. I’m getting pedicures and manicures—and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now…”