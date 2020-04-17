Anthony Fauci Shuts Down Fox News For Comparing Coronavirus To AIDS

Anthony Fauci appeared on Fox News on Thursday, where he discussed the coronavirus and the need for an effective vaccine. During the interview, host Laura Ingraham pressed Fauci, saying that the world went on without a vaccine for AIDS as an argument that the country should ease social isolation recommendations for COVID-19.

As the HuffPost reports, Fauci was quick to correct her statement, calling the idea that the two things are comparable “misleading.”

Ingraham started her question saying that there is no vaccine for SARS and no vaccine for HIV.

“So the idea that we’re definitely going to have a vaccine — we didn’t really approach much else in the same way, as we’re pegging going back to normal with a vaccine, did we?” Ingraham asked.

Fauci, a respected immunologist and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, found the comparison inaccurate.

“Well, no, but Laura, this is different,” Fauci replied.

“We don’t have a vaccine for HIV/AIDS, but we have spectacularly effective treatment. People who invariably would have died years ago, right now are leading essentially normal lives,” he said.

He then went on to address SARS, the respiratory illness that began in China in 2002 and rapidly spread worldwide. It faded out in 2004 after 8,100 people were infected with the disease.

“We developed a vaccine, we were in the process of going through the various phases, we showed it was safe, we showed it induced a good response,” he said, adding that then the disease disappeared and the medical community didn’t need to deploy a vaccine after all.

The suggestion that the coronavirus is like the seasonal flu, AIDS, or SARS has become a common talking point among some as an argument for re-opening the economy sooner rather than later.

President Donald Trump has expressed the desire to ease social distancing regulation as soon as possible, but in an about-face from his previous stance, he has said that he will leave the decision up to the states to determine when the right time to re-open is.

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 662,000 people in the United States and more than 33,000 people have died from the disease.

Ingraham asked if SARS could fade away, couldn’t the novel coronavirus? Fauci pointed out that while SARS did fade out, the kind of virus that the world is facing right now isn’t the kind to disappear because it has a rate of transmission that is “unprecedented.” Anything is possible, though, he added.