Arianny Celeste Slays In Tight Workout Gear At Home

Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, in which she showcased her toned physique in a form-fitting workout ensemble. In the geotag of the post, Arianny indicated that the snaps were taken at her home.

In the first shot, she posed amongst a few large potted plants that introduced some greenery into the space. Arianny’s curves were on full display in an outfit from Revolve. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She also tagged a persona’ trainer’s Instagram page, Train with Danny, in both the picture and caption. As she explained in the caption of the post, she had just participated in a virtual live workout to stay active while in quarantine.

Arianny’s toned rear and thighs were on display in a simple pair of black high-waisted leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The pants had a white detail along one leg, but otherwise featured a fairly simple style. She paired the leggings with a matching sports bra that was likewise black, with a racerback silhouette. The sports bra featured a few accents in white and neon green to complete the look.

Arianny’s long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part, and they cascaded down her chest and shoulder in an effortlessly tousled look. She appeared to have minimal makeup on, if any at all, and posed with her body turned away from the camera. Her followers couldn’t see any cleavage because of her position, but a hint of side boob was visible as she served up a seductive glance over her shoulder.

In the second snap from her update, Arianny kept her pose nearly identical, and changed just her facial expression. She flashed a smile at the camera as she posed with one hand on her thigh, and a few bracelets on her wrist.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up over 31,300 likes within 17 hours. It also received 279 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Them squats are paying off,” one fan said, loving the look of Arianny’s derriere.

“You never disappoint!! Keep it up,” another follower added.

“You look amazing and gorgeous honey,” one fan said, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful,” another fan said simply.

