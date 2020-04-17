Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Figure In Stunning New Instagram Share

Kelly Clarkson showed off her figure in a stunning new Instagram share where the talk show host posed for a photo featuring her line of furniture with Wayfair. The Kelly Clarkson Show host looked better than ever in the image, where she sat amongst what might be some of the pieces from her line.

Kelly, who has been remotely broadcasting from home, appears to have taken this photo prior to sheltering in place with her family amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, she wore a black v-neck dress with a cinched waist and puffy sleeves. The dress was calf-length and deeply cut at the neckline to show off her décolletage. The simplicity of the garment highlighted some of Kelly’s famous features, including her tiny waist and pale skin.

The Voice coach wore two thin gold necklaces and had on black stockings that elongated her legs. For shoes, she sported two-toned black and white pumps.

Kelly’s blond hair was long and loose in the photo. Her locks were parted in the middle and fashioned into soft waves, perfectly complementing the elegant look of the outfit.

As for her makeup, she wore a muted palette. She lightly lined her eyes to enhance their shape and mascara to elongate her lashes. Both her blush and lipstick were a natural-looking color, making her look less glamorous and more approachable.

The talk show host sat at a table made of a lighter colored wood. Its accent chairs coordinated in the same hue, featuring a medium-color gray as their padded backs. A simple arrangement of white roses in a clear vase graced the table.

The rest of the room was decorated in a farmhouse style. A light gray rug was underneath the table, a striking contrast against the lighter wood floors. A white hutch seen in the upper left-hand corner of the photo showed off white serving pieces in an open concept, with some shelves glassed in to provide a different texture.

Kelly’s fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the inviting photo.

“Kelly, you are the best, brightest, sweetest soul! I love your music and was lucky enough to see you in concert! You add so much brightness to this world just by being you! Keep up the great work and keep on singing!” one fan wrote.

“I just want to say ‘You are an amazing, positive, caring woman Kelly Clarkson’ and I’m happy to know you exist in this world! Stay healthy and safe!” remarked a second follower.

“STUNNINGGGGG!!!” a third Instagram user gushed, followed by heart and smile emoji.