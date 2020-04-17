Kaitlynn Carter Says Miley Cyrus Split Made Her Take Control Of Her Public Image

Kaitlynn Carter‘s split from Miley Cyrus was a bit of a wake-up call for the Hills: New Beginnings star. In an Instagram live session with Whitney Port on Wednesday, Kaitlynn dished that her short-lived but very public relationship with the pop singer caused her to take control of her public image, per People.

When Kaitlynn and Miley split back in September 2019 after a few flirty weeks together, Kaitlynn assumed that she would slip back out of the public eye, she revealed in the session. The 31-year-old reality star quickly realized that was not the case.

“I had no expectations that anyone would give a sh*t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything,” Kaitlynn said.

The blogger detailed an evening where she went to visit a friend’s bar and found that paparazzi had been following her. The next day, Kaitlynn saw many headlines claiming that she was partying with another man two weeks after her breakup with Miley.

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” she added.

Of course, Kaitlynn was used to being in the public eye because of her one-year marriage to Brody Jenner. However, she never expected paparazzi to have an interest in her as a single woman.

Seeing those exaggerated headlines about her alleged night of partying proved to be a turning point in Kaitlynn’s life. She revealed that she began actively working on her own public image.

“I had never thought about what my narrative even was or what it was going to be,” she said. “I had always gone with the flow or whatever people say they say, I don’t care.”

Kaitlynn added that, in relationships, she typically lets her partner manage their mutual public image because she didn’t picture herself “out there that way.”

While Kaitlynn did admit that she puts herself “out there” on her Instagram account, which currently has 973,000 followers, she was never ready to take on “the rest of the world.”

Now she knows, however, that she can no longer be so “naive” and “nonchalant” about the way the public sees her.

As fans know, Kaitlynn and Miley first began their fling in August 2019. Miley had just split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, and Kaitlynn was fresh out of her marriage to Brody. The two women were spotted together on a girls’ trip, where paparazzi snapped photos of them in a hot and heavy make-out session. Kaitlynn and Miley were seen on various outings together afterward, and reportedly even moved in together, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The steamy fling between Kaitlynn and Miley came to a halt just over one month later, in late September. However, the former couple assured people at the time that they would remain friends.