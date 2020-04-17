Laurence Bédard Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Skintight Activewear

The Canadian model sizzled in her figure-hugging workout set.

On Friday, April 17, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing post for her 2.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos show the social media sensation posing in a white walled room, with a potted plant on a wooden table to her right. She sizzled in a skintight workout set, that consisted of a black sports bra and a pair of matching, high-rise leggings, from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. Laurence kept the sporty look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The tattooed model styled her honey-colored hair in a sleek middle part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara.

In the first image, the 26-year-old faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera. For the following photo, Laurence placed one of her hands on the side of her face, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the Instagram star implored her followers to let her know which of the two pictures did they prefer. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few of Laurence’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinions regarding the photo set.

“Number 2 because of your smile,” wrote one fan.

“Definitely 2. Your smile made me smile. Looks like you were genuinely smiling and happy. That’s a great picture,” agreed a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, revealed that they had difficulty deciding a favorite image.

“All [pictures] of you are amazing,” said a follower, adding a string of kissing face, red heart, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Why do we have to choose? You posted both pictures so we get to enjoy both of them. So we are winners no matter what we choose,” remarked another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fantastic physique on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload Instagram posts that show her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a skimpy white two-piece. That photo has been liked over 90,000 times since it was shared.