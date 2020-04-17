‘Waitress’ Actor Nick Cordero May Never Be Able To Walk Again After Coronavirus Battle, Wife Reveals

Waitress star Nick Cordero is making progress in his battle with the coronavirus, but may suffer life-lasting damage to his legs and could be in danger of never walking again, his wife revealed this week.

As USA Today reported, Amanda Kloots gave followers an update on her husband’s condition through her Instagram stories on Thursday night, revealing that he had been taking off an oxygenation machine known as an ECMO and that his heart and lungs were improving. While he remained on medication to pump his heart and was still on a ventilator to bring oxygen-rich air to his lungs, doctors said the actor was regaining strength.

“The surgery went well. The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now they are in the best condition that they could be,” she revealed. “The next hours coming up are very important because the heart and lung are running on their own now for the first time in couple of days.”

But Kloots added that doctors have been trying to repair a loss of blood flow to his toes, and that they do not know yet what kind of damage they may be facing.

“We don’t know if he will be able to walk again. We don’t know if he can walk again, what that will look like,” she told followers.

Kloots added that Cordero would need extensive rehab after his coronavirus battle. Despite the uncertainty he now faced, the update came just days after a more serious period where Kloots noted it was not clear if he would survive. As USA Today reported, she gave an update last week saying that the Tony-nominated Broadway actor was “fighting for his life” in intensive care. She asked fans to pray for her husband, noting that Cordero had developed a new lung infection and that his blood pressure dropped.

“He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him…. They had a very hard time getting him back,” she said in a series of Instagram stores. Kloots added, “I got a phone call at 2:30 in the morning, they needed my consent to put him on dialysis to assist with his kidneys.”

Kloots said they received a phone call later saying that his condition was starting to turn in the right direction and that his life was likely saved, but the enthusiasm was dampened when she learned that he had to go into emergency surgery to save the blood flow to his leg.