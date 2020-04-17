Emmy Rossum Is Unrecognizable With Blond Hair And Prosthetic Breasts in ‘Angelyne’ Trailer

Emmy's upcoming show is based on a real-life Los Angeles icon.

Emmy Rossum plays a woman who is chasing fame in her upcoming series Angelyne, and her titular character certainly has a look that draws attention.

On Friday, Emmy took to Instagram to share the trailer for Angelyne, which is part of the lineup of NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock. In the series, the 33-year-old Shameless star plays a blond bombshell who becomes a Los Angeles icon by having her likeness plastered on billboards all over Hollywood. Emmy’s Barbie-like character is based on a real woman who was a real pioneer when it came to being famous for simply being famous.

Angelyne originally tried to make a name for herself as a singer, but the trailer for Emmy’s series begins in the ’80s shortly before she finds fame as a billboard model. Emmy is unrecognizable in the first scene, which shows her sporting a massive blond bouffant wig with thick bangs. She’s heavily made up, and she’s rocking a pair of large prosthetic breasts. She’s wearing a low-cut pink top that exposes a generous amount of her fake cleavage. Her ensemble also includes a black miniskirt.

Angelyne is in an office talking to Martin Freeman’s character, who is curious about why she wants to advertise herself on billboards.

“Why not? Nobody’s ever done it, why not start now?” she says in a breathy voice.

The trailer also includes shots of Emmy cruising around Tinseltown in a pink corvette. The real Angelyne owned the same eye-catching sports car, and it added to her mystique. Emmy is heard describing Angelyne as “a bright pink light here to inspire joy.”

Emmy’s Instagram followers responded enthusiastically to the trailer, with many of them praising her for her total transformation.

“Almost didn’t recognize you! Awesome job on the character. Can’t wait to watch this,” one fan wrote.

“The voice is just perfect,” another admirer commented.

“You murder every roll you play! Already so impressed,” a third fan gushed.

“Excited for this. Those billboards were always a mystery to me growing up. Who is she? What does she… do?” remarked a fourth Instagrammer.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Emmy has said that she has “always been fascinated” by Angelyne, whose birth name is Ronia Tamar Goldberg. The Hollywood Reporter investigated the mysterious model and musician’s past in 2017, and the publication discovered that she was born in Poland in the 1950’s. Angelyne’s parents were both Holocaust survivors, and she spent her teenage years living in Panorama City after her family moved there in the ’60s. During that time, she went by the name Renee Goldberg.

The real Angelyne gave Emmy’s series inspired by her life her stamp of approval by joining its production team.

Angelyne is expected to premiere on Peacock later this year.