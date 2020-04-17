Noah Cyrus Poses In Front Of Fire In Matching Lingerie Set

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself and has wowed fans with her latest upload.

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” songstress stunned in a black lingerie bra. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her toned stomach. She showed off her legs by pairing the ensemble with matching panties. Cyrus didn’t opt for any other attire but did put on a number of accessories. The “Make Me (Cry)” hitmaker rocked multiple gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings for the occasion. For her makeup, she applied a red lip and false eyelashes. Cyrus sported her dark hair up in a ponytail and had the many tattoos she has inked on her body on full display.

For her most recent upload, she posed sitting down in front of a fireplace. In both shots, the “Stay Together” entertainer was captured from the knees up.

In the first shot, Cyrus looked directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression. She linked both of her hands together and placed them in her lap.

In the next slide, she was snapped in the exact same position. However, the camera had given her a red-eye effect.

For her caption, she put a couple of sentences that were lyrics from Mac Miller’s song “Surf.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of celebrities have been sharing content from their home. Cyrus didn’t geotag her latest pics. However, a previous Instagram upload saw the star express that she was in quarantine.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 291,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“I love you Noah, you are worth everything and more,” one user wrote.

“Wow. You are completely perfect,” another devotee shared, adding multiple flame emoji.

“Omg, you’re so beautiful baby,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow babe, you’re gorgeous!!!! I hope you’re doing okay!!! Love you!!!” a fourth admirer commented passionately.

Impressing her loyal social media following is nothing new for Cyrus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is currently on the cover of the latest Tmrw Magazine issue. The 20-year-old looked incredible in a white bodysuit that featured black butterflies all over. She wore the outfit with thigh-high boots that had the same pattern and sported her long dark hair down for the publication. Cyrus opted for a glossy lip, long acrylic nails with a coat of black nail polish, and numerous bracelets to finish the look off.