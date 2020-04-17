Valentina Lequeux Flaunts Six Pack & Sculpted Backside In ‘Full Body’ Workout

Valentina Lequeux took to social media site Instagram to post an intense workout video that targeted the entire body with a focus on the shoulders. The fitness model earned numerous compliments on her killer figure from her two million followers, many of which were excited to try out the exercises.

For the workout, Valentina wears a halter-style purple sports bra that flatters her sculpted shoulders and upper back and leaves her chiseled abdominal muscles on display. She pairs the top with black spandex shorts that rise high on her hips and extend down to her upper thighs. The short-shorts leave much of her gym-honed thighs on display.

Valentina completes the outfit with a pair of black lower-leg warmers that cover her calves up to her knees and part of her feet. Her toes are left bare. The fitness trainer pulls her long tresses up into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face as she works out and adds a touch of makeup to emphasize her facial features.

The workout consists of five different exercises designed to work the entire body and give special attention to the shoulders. Each exercise is featured in an individual clip and nearly all require a resistance band for equipment. The model performs the exercises in a room that features a wall of glass looking out over the city and ocean below, giving her followers a beautiful view.

The workout starts with Valentina showing off her killer physique. She lifts up her top and pulls down the shorts to give her followers an unobstructed view of her ab muscles and flexes a bicep to show off her strength. The model then immediately moves into the workout, getting down on the floor to perform knee-to-elbow push-ups in the plank position.

The second video features the fitness trainer as she demonstrates squats with a banded rise. She then shows her followers how to perform face pulls with the resistance band, adding a crunch after each one to work the core. The next exercise in the circuit is the bent-over lateral rise to lunge, followed by reverse planks with hammer curls.

In the caption of the post, Valentina encourages her followers to complete five rounds of the circuit with one minute of rest in between. She also asks her fans to comment on the shows and movies they are watching on Netflix while in quarantine.

Many of the fitness trainer’s followers asked her questions pertaining to their own fitness journeys while others complimented her on her enviable figure. A few responded to Valentina’s request for Netflix recommendations.

“Ohh love the workout!!,” one enthusiastic Instagram user commented.