Molly Eskam Sizzles In A Skimpy Gold Bikini By The Pool

Blond bombshell Molly Eskam thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, in which she rocked a skimpy gold bikini while lounging by the pool. Molly didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but the location behind her seemed incredibly luxurious, with what appeared to be a smaller hot tub section filled with bubbles and a fountain feature of some sort.

As impressive as the background was, though, the focal point of the snap remained Molly’s curvaceous physique. The bikini top she wore was a simple triangle-style top that showcased her ample assets. The top revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the metallic fabric drew even more attention to her curves.

She paired the minuscule bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise accentuated her incredible figure. The front of the bottoms dipped low, exposing plenty of her toned stomach. The sides, on the other hand, stretched slightly above her hips to draw attention to her hourglass physique. The string sides were tied in bows on her hips, and she leaned back, resting her hand on the grass bordering the pool.

Molly’s other hand went to her long blond locks, which were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest and back in beachy waves. Her platinum blond locks looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and she added a burst of color to her look with her red painted nails.

Though she was simply lounging by the pool, Molly’s beauty look was glamorous. She rocked long lashes that gave her a seductive vibe, and a matte shade on her lips that accentuated her plump pout. Her skin was flawless in the stunning snap and she enjoyed soaking in the sunshine.

Molly’s followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 97,400 likes within just 13 hours. It also received 572 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Golden Beauty,” another fan said, including three flame emoji in his comment.

“You’re the prettiest girl ever Molly,” another follower added.

“I love you as a blonde… hot,” another fan said, captivated by her light tresses.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Molly tantalized her followers with an update that was timely, yet showcased her curves at the same time. She rocked a white lacy lingerie set that left little to the imagination as she sprawled out across a bed. Her platinum blond locks were loose in a stunning style, and she had a face mask covering up half of her gorgeous face.