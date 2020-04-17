Lou Dobbs Says US Should Declare War On China Over Coronavirus

Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs apparently believes the United States should go to war with China over the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Mediaite, during Thursday’s edition of his show, Dobbs spoke with K.T. McFarland, President Donald Trump‘s former deputy national security adviser. The anchor suggested that COVID-19 could be a biological weapon created by the Chinese government.

Biological warfare, he said, is a “significant part” of the Chinese “military doctrine.”

“We have to have an answer now,” Dobbs said, arguing that the United States needs to come up with an appropriate response in case it turns out the coronavirus was created and deliberately unleashed by China.

“If we don’t go to war over the loss of … 31,000 American lives, what do we go to war over?” the anchor asked, contending that “sending strong letters” and engaging in diplomacy is not enough to fight against China. Regardless of whether the virus was released on purpose or not, Dobbs concluded, the United States should consider responding strongly.

“That virus was unleashed on the world, and they lied, and that is the same as making it an intentional and conscious act of warfare, as far as I’m concerned.”

The novel coronvirus is believed to have originated in a wet market in the city of Wuhan, where exotic animal meat is routinely sold. Some theories suggest that the virus originated in a laboratory, however.

As The Washington Post reported, although there is no conclusive proof that the virus originated in a lab, U.S. officials have long expressed concerns about safety issues at a Wuhan lab dedicated to studying coronaviruses. The officials do not claim that the virus was engineered or released on purpose, but apparently believe that it may have spread due to inadequate safety.

A New Age: Lou says China’s cover-up of the Wuhan virus will challenge America’s political and corporate orthodoxies, and puts our national security and way of life under threat. #KAG2020 #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/i1mA7XvoWy — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) April 16, 2020

As Mediaite notes, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said earlier this week that evidence indicates coronavirus was not engineered. On Wednesday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier seemingly confirmed the Washington Post‘s reporting, stating that his sources are “increasingly confident” that COVID-19 originated in a lab.

It is not only Dobbs that has taken an aggressive posture toward China. Some Republican politicians apparently share the anchor’s sentiment. For instance, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas suggested in late March that, once the pandemic is over, China must be held accountable for “unleashing” the virus.

“China unleashed this plague on the world, and there will be a reckoning when we’re on the backside of it,” Cotton said.