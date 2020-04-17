Alyssa Milano Wears Skintight & Low-Cut Red Dress In Throwback Instagram Share: ‘Me At 20’

Alyssa Milano shared a throwback photo to Instagram where she posed for what appears to be a red carpet event in a skintight and low-cut red dress.

“#me at 20,” she wrote in the caption to describe the photo. If the photo was truly taken when the actress was 20 years old, it would have been taken in 1992.

The former Who’s The Boss star’s fashion was on-point for the era.

In the image, Alyssa squeezed into a red, strapless, formfitting dress. The deep red brick color of the garment — which appeared to have a lace overlay — was offset by black panels that ran along either side. The top was cut very low, showing off her ample cleavage. The dress also barely covered the actress’s backside. She paired the garment with dark stockings and coordinating shoes.

She used a shawl as a cover-up, which she artfully draped over her arms as it hung casually behind her. She also carried a black purse to finish off her look.

The actress’s hair and makeup were also quite reminiscent of the era. She wore her dark hair in a short, side-swept bob. All sides of her hair were the same length and one side was left long to frame her face, while she tucked the other behind her ear.

As for her makeup, the former teen sensation sported red-brick lipstick, matching her ensemble. Her eyebrows were thin and filled in with a pencil that matched their color. She wore a light-black eyeliner and lots of mascara, leaving the rest of her face pale to finish the look.

Her accessories included a thick rhinestone choker, which laid just above her collarbone. That style of necklace was quite popular in the era, with women using the oversized pieces — some with the addition of teardrop stones — as statement pieces.

Fans couldn’t believe how stunning Alyssa looked and shared their feelings in the comments section of her post.

“Wow, u just get even more gorgeous as the years go on,” raved one fan.

“Such an amazing actress and a beautiful person. All love,” a second follower wrote.

“Very very very beautiful. I have been following you for a very, very long time and you are my favorite actress. I adored you, I adored you then and I will always adore you,” remarked a third admirer.

“We are the same age and I looked like a dweeb at 20. Damn!” a fourth Instagram user quipped.