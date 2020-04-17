Kindly Myers Smolders In White Lingerie And A Floral Kimono: ‘Just Another Friday’

Kindly Myers gave her 1.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a scantily-clad new snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The 34-year-old Kentucky native was captured standing inside her home in the early morning addition to her Instagram feed. The room was dimly lit, aside from a small stream of sunlight that peeked in through a window next to where the model struck her pose. In the caption of the post, she noted that it was “just another Friday,” however, her look in the photo made the day anything but ordinary.

Kindly smoldered in a two-piece set of white lace lingerie that did way more showing than covering up. Her outfit included a high neck bra with underwire-style cups that accentuated her voluptuous assets. A sheer, nude material overlayed the piece’s plunging neckline, however, fans could still easily get a glimpse of cleavage underneath. It also featured a long, lace applique band that wrapped tight around the model’s rib cage, drawing attention to her toned torso.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell rocked a pair of matching panties that were equally-as risque. The number showcased Kindly’s pert derriere and sculpted thighs thanks to its cheeky and high-cut design. Meanwhile, its frilly waistband sat low on her hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist.

As an extra layer, Kindly added a flowy white kimono. It was adorned with bright pink roses, giving her barely-there look a pop of color. She opted to leave the garment completely open, ensuring that her followers would have a good look at her incredible physique.

The model also accessorized with a dainty chain necklace and a stud navel ring that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, platinum tresses down, and was done up with a full face of makeup that included a nude lipstick and thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the skin-baring new addition to Kindly Instagram feed with love. It has racked up more than 4,300 likes after just 40 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You’re incredibly sexy,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was looking “beautiful as usual.”

“Love the lace sweetie,” a third admirer remarked.

“Gorgeous body beautiful,” quipped a fourth follower.

The “professional smokeshow” has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of racy snaps recently. Just yesterday, she dazzled them again by showing off her killer curves in a denim one-piece swimsuit while taking a dip in the pool. That post proved popular as well, racking up nearly 15,000 likes and 280-plus comments.