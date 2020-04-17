Shawn Booth Faces Heartbreaking Loss, ‘The Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Condolences

Former The Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth has shared that his adorable dog Tucker has died. Fans of the show will remember that Shawn absolutely cherished Tucker, as did Kaitlyn Bristowe during the time that she was engaged to Shawn.

Kaitlyn and Shawn got engaged at the end of her season of The Bachelorette. She soon moved to Nashville, Tennessee to live with Shawn, which meant she was also living with Tucker. Kaitlyn was already head-over-heels in love with Shawn, and soon that was the case with Tucker too.

When the engagement between Shawn and Kaitlyn was clearly faltering nearly two years ago, it was clear that she was heartbroken over the impending separation from Tucker. Initially, she shared with fans that she anticipated remaining involved in Tucker’s life. Unfortunately, things didn’t really work out that way.

Kaitlyn is still living in Nashville, but she’s moved on. She has found love with another franchise veteran, Jason Tartick, and they have adopted two goldens of their own: Ramen and Pinot.

Late Thursday night, Shawn shared the heartbreaking news about Tucker’s death via his Instagram page. He noted that he’d had Tucker for over 11 years and that he was able to hold the dog in his backyard as he passed.

Overnight, nearly 150,000 of Shawn’s 800,000 Instagram followers liked the post to show their love and support during this tough time. Nearly 11,000 people commented as well, including quite a few The Bachelor franchise alums.

“I’m so sorry. This one hurts. You gave him a great life,” noted Shawn’s ex-fiancee Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn’s comment received more than 9,000 likes on its own as The Bachelorette fans noticed the loving sentiment she shared with her ex.

“Goldens are a different kind of special love. I am so sorry for your loss,” wrote upcoming lead Clare Crawley.

“My heart’s broken for you buddy. I had the honor of knowing Tuck. He was a great friend to you, and anyone who met him. Heaven got the Goodest Boy it’s ever gotten,” shared “Cupcake” Chris Strandburg, who was also a contestant on Kaitlyn’s season.

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Dogs are a part of the family. Our thoughts are with you bro,” detailed Jared Haibon, another former castmate of Shawn’s.

Shawn hasn’t really remained connected to The Bachelor franchise like many other former contestants have. The split between Shawn and Kaitlyn seemed a bit contentious and she moved into a relationship with Jason fairly quickly.

Despite all of that, it’s clear that a lot of fans and franchise veterans still follow Shawn’s Instagram updates and were anxious to lend their support as he mourns Tucker’s death.