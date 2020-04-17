Tahlia Hall Sizzles In A Gingham Two-Piece: ‘Another Bikini Pic’

Tahlia Hall showed off her fit physique in a black-and-white gingham bikini. On Friday, April 17, the Australian model and popular internet personality took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her skimpy swimsuit with her 526,000 followers.

Tahlia was pictured rocking a two-piece swimsuit that was of classic pattern and design. Her bikini top featured thick shoulder straps that went over her lean shoulders and a low scoop neckline that showed her decolletage. The padded cups were several sizes smaller than her actual bust size. As a result, she was close to spilling out from the sides of the garment. The fabric along her chest was made extra long in the middle to make a dainty bow.

Her bikini bottoms sat low on her hips with its waistband hugging her slim waistline, highlighting her flat stomach and long, lean torso. The high leg cuts of the swimwear flashed a generous amount of skin.

Tahlia was photographed enjoying the day poolside, dressed in her sexy bathing suit. She sat on a black chair and posed with her shoulders tilted, placing her hands on top of her left thigh. The angle caused her arms to push her breasts inward — showing off an ample amount of her cleavage. She looked straight into the camera and gave a seductive gaze. A warm filter was seemingly applied to the photo and made her skin look more tanned.

Tahlia did a center part on her platinum blond hair and styled it in a ponytail. She went with a full makeup look with her sexy ensemble. The application consisted of darkened brows, subtle eyeshadow, eyeliner, thick mascara, and added a light dusting of blush, highlighter, and clear lip gloss. She also opted for a simple dainty gold necklace as her accessory for the day.

The 22-year-old wrote a simple caption about the photo and added a “basic” hashtag. She did not indicate an exact location of where the photo was taken and also didn’t share any information about her two-piece.

Within eight hours of being published on the social media website, the post gained more than 3,1400 likes and upward of 550 comments. A lot of her fans flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments and praises, telling her how “stunning” she looked.

“Not basic at all, stunning,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You’re beautiful in every bikini,” gushed another admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“My favorite Australian,” added a third social media follower.