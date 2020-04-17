Nebraska President Thinks College Football Will ‘Find A Way’ To Have Fans In The Stands This Fall

Nebraska football will play its season as close to “normal” as possible if NU president Ted Carter has anything to say about it. Carter talked to the Omaha World-Herald earlier this week about the idea there won’t be a season, or if there is, that it won’t be carried out in a way we’ve seen before. At the same time, Carter did admit a “lot needs to happen” in order for Nebraska to be playing in front of cheering throngs this year.

Carter was responding to comments the country’s top expert on the coronavirus outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci made about how sports could return in 2020. Fauci isn’t optimistic college sports will be able to return this fall. He also thinks if they do come back, it will have to be without fans in the stands. That would be a significant hit to the bottoms line of Nebraska. The Huskers have sold out every game in their 85,000 seat stadium for decades. With tickets going for around $60 apiece and Nebraska slated for seven home games, an entirely empty stadium would mean a loss of roughly $35 million in revenue. That number doesn’t include concessions.

Fauci said he believes professional sports might be able to carry out their season without fans in the stands. He thinks college athletics would be hard-pressed to do the same if campuses remain closed.

Carter said he is the last person to contradict Dr. Fauci but he also considers himself an optimist. He added the people has talked to during the coronavirus outbreak don’t want to have a season without fans. He and they believe those fans are an integral part of the college sports season.

He also believes the people in Nebraska have shown a willingness to abide by social distancing guidelines. He thinks that will help make a push for having some kind of season for the Huskers. He did add it still likely wouldn’t be the normal type of season. He said it might have to start later in the year or there might need to be provisions made that would make sure Memorial Stadium isn’t full on Saturdays.

The Nebraska university president does believe the Cornhuskers will find a way, though there is a big caveat. Even if the Huskers believe they have a plan to play the season, the rest of college football would have to agree. College football analysts from around the country have differing views on whether or not a season will kick off this year and what it will look like. One prominent analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has been a vocal opponent of playing games until a vaccine is readily available.