‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: An Argument Escalates To Assault & An Unconscious Body

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 20 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will start to question his feelings for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) and Sally will knock Flo out, and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and his son will talk women, per TV Guide.

Monday, April 20 – Wyatt’s Internal Conflict Grows

Wyatt will speak to Katie and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) about the situation he finds himself in. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers video shows that he found it strange that Sally and Flo were no longer “at each other’s throats.” Quinn will think that it’s a good sign that they’re getting along. But his guilt will grow as he knows that Flo wants Sally out of the beach house, but he told Sally that he no longer wanted her to move out.

In the meantime, Flo will set a trap for Sally. She wants to prove that Sally is a fraud and is out to get her after finding her medical records on Dr. Escobar’s laptop.

Tuesday, April 2 – Flo Gains The Upper Hand

Flo will be in control of the situation after she confronts Sally about her deceit. She will call Sally out for playing on their emotions and let her know that her scam is over.

Quinn will stun her son when she sides with Katie. It appears as if Wyatt will tell his mother and ex-girlfriend that Flo wants Sally to move out. Quinn and Katie will have rather surprising advice.

When someone asks if #BoldandBeautiful is still your favorite show pic.twitter.com/yZw9W4adox — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 7, 2020

Wednesday, April 22 – An Argument Leads To Assault

The Inquisitr reports that Dr. Escobar will happen upon Flo and Sally’s argument. Things will go from bad to worse when the confrontation escalates when Flo begins to hurl accusations at Dr. Escobar as well. One thing will lead to another and Sally and Penny will knock Flo out.

Bill will help Wyatt’s increasingly conflicting emotions about Sally and Flo. He will listen as his son vents his frustration about not being able to help Sally and still remaining loyal to Flo.

Thursday, April 23 – An Unconscious Body

Wyatt isn’t the only one with regrets. Bill will tell his son about his own mistakes and how he blames himself for hurting Katie. The two will bond as they encourage each other to press on in their relationships.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Sally and Dr. Escobar will panic when Wyatt arrives home. They don’t know how they’re going to explain Flo’s unconscious body.