Amy Klobuchar Claims Joe Biden Sexual Assault Allegation ‘Has Been Investigated’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is rumored to be a top pick for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s running mate, recently spoke to Ari Melber on MSNBC about the sexual assault allegations against the former vice president, Breitbart reported.

“He has said, and I agree with this, you’ve got to get to the bottom of every case and all allegations,” she began.

“I think the New York Times— I haven’t read all the stories. I read that one. Your viewers should read that. It was very thorough. They interviewed people.”

The report Klobuchar is referring to was released 19 days from Tara Reade’s accusation of sexual assault, which sparked criticism. In response, The New York Times‘ executive editor, Dean Baquet, said the extra time was used to make a more complete story. Baquet also revealed that the removal of a portion of the article that referred to Biden’s “hugs, kisses and touching” that women claimed made them uncomfortable was at the request of Biden’s campaign.

After praising the investigation, Klobuchar pointed to her experience in the U.S. Senate and claimed to have done “a lot of work” on sexual assault accusations.

“I think this case has been investigated. I know the vice president as a major leader on domestic abuse, I worked with him on that. And I think that, again, the viewers should read the article. It was very thorough.”

FWIW, Whitmer's VP odds in betting markets have cratered. Stacey Abrams is at 5th place with just 7.6%. I've been bullish on Klobuchar from the start, not just because I think she'd be the best choice, but because I think the Biden campaign knows it. pic.twitter.com/RuPpd1ZlL9 — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 16, 2020

The initial silence around Reade’s allegation has caused some to point to the different Democratic responses to accusations against Brett Kavanaugh before he was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice. As The Inquisitr previously reported, #MeToo advocate Alyssa Milano faced criticism for her initial silence on the accusations after she vehemently argued for believing all women amid the hearings before Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

According to KNSI Radio, Klobuchar is currently “auditioning” to be Biden’s vice president. The publication pointed to the praise she has been giving to Biden during recent television appearances in which she promotes her plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in rural regions of America.

Reade claims that Biden sexually assaulted her while working for his U.S. Senate office. She said that Time’s Up, a #MeToo advocacy group, refused to help take her claim public due to Biden’s presidential run as well as its status as a non-profit organization.

Time’s Up reportedly has links to a top Biden campaign adviser, which has fueled theories that the decision to pass on Reade’s allegation was political in nature.