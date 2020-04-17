Gabby Allen Glows In White Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Selfie

Gabby Allen kicked off the weekend in a sexy fashion, putting her curves on display in a tight white crop top and a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms. The model’s latest Instagram update featured her sun-kissed skin glowing as she stood in sunlight streaming in through her back door.

Gabby’s top featured short sleeves and a gathered seam down the middle that accentuated her bustline. Strings tied into a loopy bow at the bottom center of the shirt called attention to her chest as well as her toned midsection. The top cut off just below her breasts, giving her fans a good look at her chiseled abs. Her bottoms looked to be a thong with thin strings wrapped her hips. She added some bling to the outfit with a chunky cross necklace that featured small rhinestones. She also wore a pair of wide hoop earrings.

The model’s snapshot captured her standing in the doorway that appeared to lead out to her back deck. An end table with two white roses was visible behind her.

Tammy held the camera above her head as she snapped the photo. She stood with one knee bent, showing off the curve of her hip and giving her followers a peek at the top of her bare thigh. The pose also showed off her toned arm. She gave the camera a sultry look while she held her other hand on the side of her head.

Because of the angle of the picture, not much of Gabby’s hair could be seen. That being said, it appeared that she wore it pulled back in a bun or ponytail. As far as her makeup application went, she framed her blue eyes with sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Tammy mention being a daydreamer.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Not only that; You’re so pretty too,” wrote one admirer.

“beautiful photo amazing smile hope your well and keeping safe,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Curves in all the right places,” quipped a third follower.

“You are such a beauty,” remarked a fourth fan.

Earlier this month, Gabby showed off her fit physique and bronze glow while posing in a sports bra and a black pair of undies at home while sitting in the sunlight as it streamed in through her door.