Rose Bertram Goes Makeup-Free And Rocks A Colorblock Bikini For A ‘Selftimer Photoshoot’

Rose Bertram filled some of her quarantine time this week with an at-home photoshoot, the results of which her fans are loving. The Belgian model took to her Instagram account on Thursday to dazzle her 824,000 followers with snaps from the event that have them talking for more reasons than one.

Rose utilized the selftimer function on her camera for the impromptu photoshoot that she hosted in her backyard. She was snapped sitting on a cozy, rattan daybed that was made of dark wicker and filled with plush white cushions. A canopy covered the back half of the patio furniture that provided just the right amount of shade and sunlight for the model as she struck a variety of poses in front of the lens.

As for her look in the images, Rose opted to go poolside-chic in a two-toned bikini from La Gotta that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The set had a black-and-white colorblock design — a current favorite of the fashion world — and included an off-the-shoulder top that showcased the model’s toned arms and bare decolletage. Its neckline fell low down her chest, treating her audience to an ample display of cleavage as well.

The camera captured the catwalk queen from the waist up, leaving most of the bottom half of her swimwear look out of the frame. Fans could, however, see a small glimpse of the ruched waistband of Rose’s bikini bottoms, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Rose kept her look simple, accessorizing with just two bangle bracelets that added just the right amount of bling. Her signature curly, blond locks were slightly damp — possibly from a dip in the pool prior to the photoshoot — and spilled over her shoulders and behind her back. She also went completely makeup-free to showcase her stunning natural beauty.

Unsurprisingly, the multi-pic update was showered with love from Rose’s many fans. The upload has earned more than 48,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“You look so beautiful, like always,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Rose was “picture perfect.”

“You’re stunning even without a drop of makeup!!” a third admirer commented.

“Fantastic@@@ This selftimer dude is really good!!! Haha,” joked a fourth follower.

Rose has been entertaining her followers with new photos almost daily during the quarantine, and a number of them have seen her in sexy swimwear. She recently shared another multi-slide upload that saw her lounging outside in a tiny teal two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. That post proved popular as well, earning over 53,000 likes and 350-plus comments.