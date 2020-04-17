Ashleigh Jordan Teaches Fans How To Achieve Her Sculpted Abs In Killer Workout

Ashleigh Jordan is a fitness model who keeps her 3.4 million Instagram followers busy with daily workout videos. On Thursday, April 16, Ashleigh posted her most recent home workout designed to target the ab muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer sports an outfit from her activewear brand NVGTN. She wears a black sports bra that leaves a gap at her midsection and gives viewers an eyeful of her sculpted abs. The high-waisted purple shorts flatter her backside and curvy legs while leaving plenty of leg exposed. She adds a pair of white socks to complete the outfit, opting not to wear shoes for the home workout.

Ashleigh’s long, blonde hair is pulled back into a ponytail while several loose strands spill loose around her face. She accessorizes with glitzy hoop earrings, a silver pendant necklace, and sparkly diamond ring. Her facial features pop with a bit of black mascara and glossy lips.

The post follows a similar structure to the majority of the model’s exercise videos. Each individual exercise in the circuit is featured in a separate video clip for a total of four videos. Ashleigh demonstrates the ab workout in her living room, using her carpet for an exercise mat. She doesn’t use any additional equipment.

Throughout each video clip, Ashleigh’s black-and-gray striped cat makes an appearance, leading to gushing comments from the model’s cat-loving fans in the comments section. As the workout starts, the trainer pulls up her top to give her trainees a better view of her sculpted midsection and sparkly belly button piercing.

The first exercise that Ashleigh demonstrates is the plank jack with Brazilian crunch. This exercise is completed for a total of 20 reps. The second video features the V-sit bicycle, for a total of 20 seconds. Ashleigh follows up with single/double leg extensions, performing a total of 15 reps. The final exercise in the circuit are leg raises, which the model performs for 15 reps.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh gives her followers an outline of the exercises and writes out the number of sets and reps they should do for each one. She encourages her followers to give the short ab workout a try during their next training day and adds that it’s a good workout.

The post earned over 55,000 likes and nearly 450 comments within the first 12 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of Ashleigh’s followers commented on the video while others complimented her physique.

“I just want to say the fact that your cat is always in the videos makes me SO happy,” one Instagram user commented.