Oprah Slammed After Former Proteges Dr. Phil & Dr. Oz Make Controversial Coronavirus Comments

Oprah Winfrey is taking heat for controversial comments from Dr. Phil (Phil McGraw) and Dr. Oz (Mehmet Oz), both of whom she is credited with pushing into the spotlight. Both McGraw and Oz recently made comments about reopening the United States economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the opinions of many public health experts and drawing considerable criticism.

“Oprah must be having such buyer’s remorse for making these random doctors famous right now,” tweeted writer Ernie Smith.

“What I’m learning is Oprah has terrible tastes in Doctors,” wrote journalist Elon James.

“Making Dr. Phil a thing is probably on Oprah’s ‘Top 10 Things I Regret’ list,” publisher Sarah Longwell wrote. “Also, Dr. Phil is not a real life doctor.”

Others, including director Judd Apatow, who commented on McGraw’s claims, were less surprised.

“Dr. Phil is an entertainer. He hosts a show. Sometimes he makes sense sometimes not. We shouldn’t assume TV hosts know more than scientists. Like you wouldn’t ask the host of The Apprentice for life and death advice.”

As reported by USA Today, Oz advocated for reopening U.S. schools while speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and suggested there would be a trade-off of a mortality rate of 2 to 3 percent in total. Not long after, he walked back his comments and claimed to have “misspoke.”

I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

McGraw also spoke on Fox News with Laura Ingraham and argued for reopening the American economy, Mediaite reported. He claimed that the isolation brought on by the pandemic lockdown is a public health threat and then made his argument for reopening the economy using what Mediaite called “botched” data and made “specious connections” between the coronavirus and public health risks.

In particular, McGraw pointed to deaths from car accidents, swimming pools, and poverty, and noted that the economy is not shut down for such reasons.

“But yet we are doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed,” he said.

Oz and McGraw are not the only doctors to face backlash for their public comments on coronavirus. Dr. Drew Pinsky, who hosted the talk radio show Loveline and stars in Celebrity Rehab, previously downplayed the severity of coronavirus and likened it to the seasonal flu. The Fox News regular also suggested that the press was exacerbating the panic around the pandemic. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Pinsky later apologized for his comments and admitted that his analysis of the virus was incorrect.