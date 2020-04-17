Alexa Collins Poses In Her Kitchen Wearing A Black Sports Bra And Tight Gold Leggings

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins has been keeping her 899,000 Instagram followers entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps, and her latest post is no different. While Alexa didn’t include a geotag on her post to specify her location, she appeared to be posing in her picture.

She perched atop the stove, and had a large stainless steel microwave visible behind her. Her kitchen cabinets displayed a few pieces of decor, including letters that seemed to spell out “Bistro,” and there were a few items on the kitchen counter in the background. While the setting offered Alexa’s followers some glimpses of her real life, the focal point of the snap remained her killer curves.

Alexa showcased her toned physique in a black sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline. The neckline revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulder to secure the top. The length meant that her toned stomach was on full display, and her sculpted shoulders and arms were also visible in the look.

Alexa paired the simple black sports bra with some bolder leggings. The high-waisted bottoms were crafted from a soft gold material that clung to every inch of her curves. The snap was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her legs could be seen in the snap, but her toned thighs were accentuated by the bottoms.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves, just brushing her collar bone. She gazed off into the distance in the shot, and finished off the sizzling ensemble with a minimal yet stunning makeup look.

Alexa opted for neutral tones on her eyes, with just enough to accentuate her gorgeous gaze. She added a soft pinkish-nude gloss to her plump pout, and had her lips slightly parted in the seductive shot. She held a package of probiotics in her hand, and discussed the product she enjoyed in the caption of the post.

Alexa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 2,200 likes within just 25 minutes. It also received 46 comments from her fans.

“So gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Perfection,” another said, following up the comment with a single heart eyes emoji.

“You have one of the most beautiful faces I have ever seen!!!!!!!” one fan added enthusiastically.

Alexa loves to showcase her curves in revealing ensembles, and she hasn’t let quarantine stop her from keeping her fans updated. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa headed to her bedroom to take a sexy snap. She posed in a skimpy black tank top and matching tiny shorts from the online retailer Fashion Nova, spreading her legs slightly and kneeling atop her bed. She flashed the camera a seductive look as she flaunted her enviable body in the update.