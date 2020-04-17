Dolly Castro Rocks Pink Bra & Short Shorts In Rare Photo With Her 16-Year-Old Daughter

Dolly Castro took to Instagram on April 16 to give fans a sexy peek at how she’s spending her time during quarantine. The brand-new upload showed Dolly at home with her 16-year-old daughter, Karen Castro, both in matching pink sets. For her part, Dolly sizzled in a bra and tiny little shorts while Karen stunned in a crop top and pants.

In the caption, the Nicaraguan bombshell shared that she has been spending her time in quarantine with her daughter, where the two of them have been cooking, training, and cleaning. Dolly tagged the photo at home in Orange County, California. Behind the mother/daughter duo were several mirrors with brass accents as well as a few vases of pink flowers — showing off the model’s chic taste.

In the first photo in the series of two, Dolly stood behind an inviting cream couch and wrapped her arm around her daughter, who was sitting near the edge. She flaunted her bombshell body in a stunning two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure. Dolly’s bra boasted a bright white fabric with a pink chain pattern running through the body. Its neckline dipped low into her chest, exposing ample cleavage. Thanks to its tight band, attention was also drawn to her chiseled abs.

The fitness model’s shorts were just as hot, sitting high on her hips and featuring a small fit that allowed for her muscular legs to be put on display. Like her bra, the piece featured a tight band that ran across the top of the garment, appearing to have the Savage X Fenty logo from Rihanna’s lingerie line.

Dolly glammed up her at-home look with a middle part and tiny ringlet curls cascading down her chest. She also sported her usual application of makeup, which included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick to match her outfit.

For her part, Karen rocked a long-sleeved crop top with buttons running down the center. The 16-year-old added a pair of pink pants to match, which boasted the same high waistband as her mom’s. She looked like a spitting image of Dolly, wearing her long, dark tresses down with ringlet curls and showing off her striking features with a fierce makeup application. The second photo showed the pair in the same outfits lovingly staring into one another’s eyes.

Fans have not been shy from showering the upload with love while gushing over the killer Castro family genetics. So far, the update has earned over 66,000 likes and well over 900 comments in a few hours.

“Twice the reason to stay at home,” one fan wrote, adding a heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Picture perfect!!! You two look like sisters. Double the beauty!” another commented.

“Beautiful Mom and Daughter,” a third admirer added alongside a flame emoji.