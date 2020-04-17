NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Reportedly Expected To Pick Up His Option With Cavaliers In 2020-21 Season

Despite recently joining a crowded Cleveland Cavaliers frontcourt that also includes fellow big men Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, and Larry Nance Jr., it appears there’s a good chance that Andre Drummond will be exercising his option on the final year of his contract in the 2020-21 season.

On Thursday, Cleveland.com‘s Chris Fedor wrote that per multiple sources, it’s still “most likely” that Drummond will pick up his option. He added that this would also be the most “logical” thing for the 26-year-old center, given that he was acquired by the Cavaliers in February via a salary dump where the team sent the expiring contracts of reserves John Henson and Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons.

As further explained, Drummond will be earning more than $28 million in the 2020-21 season but is at a point where his value to other teams is declining. Due to his lack of outside shooting, the two-time All-Star is considered a less than ideal fit for the “pace-and-space” era of basketball, as teams now put a higher premium on big men who can shoot from long range, as opposed to old-school centers who mainly operate in the low post. This, per Fedor, is one reason why it would be best for Drummond to wait another year before entering free agency.

“Very few teams have cap space,” he added. “Estimates continue to drop even more. Many teams don’t wanting [sic] to offer long-term deals in hopes of keeping salary available for the 2021 summer of [Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis Antetokounmpo. So, this isn’t a good time to be a free agent.”

Andre Drummond introduces himself to Cleveland ???? pic.twitter.com/V1Lo3rY9XD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2020

According to Fedor, Drummond could be among a number of players who could make a good consolation prize for teams that miss out on Antetokounmpo, as only one team would be able to land the 2018-19 NBA MVP — assuming he doesn’t sign an extension with the Bucks and enter free agency in the 2021 offseason.

According to Bleacher Report, Drummond was putting up solid numbers for Cleveland before the NBA suspended operations on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In eight games with the Cavs, the former Pistons star averaged 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. While the outlet noted that he’s still “mostly a relic” due to the increasing prevalence of modern-day big men who can shoot, it was also pointed out that Drummond sank four out of his career 15 three-point shots in the brief period of time he’s been in Cleveland.

Although Fedor made it clear that it would be in everyone’s best interests if Drummond picks up his option next season, there have also been rumors suggesting that he could sign a new long-term contract with the Cavaliers and move to another team via a sign-and-trade deal in the 2020 offseason.