Dr. Oz Walks Back Suggestion That Schools Reopen Despite 2-3 Percent Death Rate For Coronavirus

Dr. Mehmet Oz is walking back a suggestion that schools across the country reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying that 2-3 percent mortality rate would be “acceptable” to many people.

The television host and medical pundit made the controversial remark during an appearance on Fox News, suggesting that getting school children back into schools after a long break to stem the spread of the coronavirus”may only cost us 2 to 3 percent, in terms of total mortality.” As the New York Daily News reported, the suggestion drew immediate controversy.

Many pushed back against the statement, questioning why he would advocate for any amount of deaths rather than follow the suggestion of public health experts and keep lockdown measures in place until there is more widespread testing available. Others accused him of pandering to the audience of Fox News, as the network has followed President Donald Trump’s suggestions that the American economy reopen soon, despite warnings from public health experts that it is not yet safe to do so.

“Close your eyes. Imagine a doctor/supporter of President Obama saying, let’s do X. Only 2-3% of our children will die,” tweeted MSNBC contributor Joyce Alene. “Open your eyes. Realize that Trump has our nation in the grips of some sick fever dream. It’s time for America to wake up.”

It would be a gift to the world and would probably save a lot of lives if Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz never made another television appearance for the rest of eternity. — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) April 17, 2020

Dr Oz…You're a moron

Dr Phil…You're a moron

Dr Drew…You're a moron

Dr #Fauci…Thank you…#coronavirus #Covid19 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 17, 2020

Notice something in common with Fox Newsers pushing to open economy over advice of Drs?! Hannity salary $40 million. Tucker Carlson salary $6 million. Dr Oz net worth $100 million. Dr. Phil $80 million a year. GOP Sen Kennedy worth $6 million. Rich want to sacrifice your family — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 17, 2020

Some called on Oprah Winfrey to speak out against the man who first gained national spotlight through appearances on her talk show.

I really hope @Oprah speaks about the dangerous statements by @DrPhil and @DrOz WE need her voice. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 17, 2020

Dr. Oz later took to Twitter to say that he “misspoke” and would continue looking for solutions to combat the virus and to reopen parts of American society, including schools. While he did not explicitly apologize for the remark, Dr. Oz did seem to walk back from the comments.

I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

Some pointed out that Dr. Oz appeared to misstate the study which he was referencing. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta noted during a CNN appearance that closing schools was only expected to reduce the entire coronavirus death rate by 2 to 3 percent from what it would have been had they remained open. As Gupta noted, that amounted to many thousands of lives.

“That’s a big one,” Gupta said.

Gupta added that the tradeoffs Dr. Oz referred to are the questions that are going to have to be decided, noting that America would never reach the point where we are “free and clear” and saying that the virus will continue circulating until there is a vaccine, so any amount of reopening society will come with risks and likely result in more deaths.