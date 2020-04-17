Prince William Says He Was Initially ‘Quite Concerned’ Following His Father’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

William was joined by his wife Kate for a joint interview on Friday morning.

Like most people, Prince William has worried about how his father and grandmother are handling the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, William and Kate Middleton discussed how he was feeling after his father, Prince Charles, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

“I have to admit at first I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody — the age he is at, which is, you know, fairly risky. And so I was a little bit worried, but my father has had many chest infections, colds and things like that over the years. And so I thought to myself, if anybody’s going to be able to beat this it’s going to be him,” William said.

Charles announced that he had tested positive in late March, and had to self-isolate from his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. William said that the biggest issues Charles has had with the virus have not been symptoms, but the self-isolation that the virus requires. The Duke of Cambridge said that his father was an avid walker, and he found it mentally challenging to be unable to go outside for fresh air when he needed it.

In addition to discussing his father, William also acknowledged that his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who turns 94 next week, and Prince Philip, who is 98, are very vulnerable to the virus. The couple are currently isolating at Windsor Castle.

“I think very carefully about my grandparents who are, you know, at the age they’re at, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re, you know, isolated away and protected from this,” William said.

William continued, saying that he was concerned about the impact that the extended isolation would have not just on his own grandmother, but on elderly people across the country and their families who will be unable to see them. Because they are the most vulnerable population, William said they may have to remain isolated for the longest.

During the interview, William, who lost his own mother when he was just 15 years old, was also asked about how to deal with the trauma and loss that so many people around the world are facing right now. The Duke of Cambridge said that trauma and loss are always unexpected, and can come in a wide variety of forms. He acknowledged that people would feel angry, scared, and confused, but said that all of those feelings are a normal part of the grieving process.