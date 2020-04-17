Dua Lipa Covers Bare Body With Large Multicolored Guitar For ‘Elle Magazine’

Dua Lipa has graced the cover of Elle USA’s latest issue and has done an eye-catching photoshoot for the publication. She recently released her new album, Future Nostalgia, and has been promoting the project with magazine shoots and interviews.

For one part of the shoot, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper went all out and didn’t opt for any clothing. Despite being a fashion icon, Lipa confidently didn’t put any clothes on for the shoot but only displayed a hint of her body. She covered the front of herself with a large multicolored Moschino couture guitar that wasn’t real and looked as if it was made out of soft material.

The British singer sported her wavy blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down for the occasion and went with a fairly natural makeup look. Lipa showed off a couple of the small tattoos she has inked on her arms and accessorized herself with a sparkly silver bracelet.

ELLE USA shared two photos to their Instagram account to promote their newest cover story. In both pics, she was captured from the thighs up while holding onto the guitar with both hands.

In the first shot, Lipa looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression. The “Break My Heart” songstress parted her legs and her lips slightly.

In the next slide, Lipa leaned forward, poked her tongue out and licked her upper teeth. She closed one eye and struck a fierce look.

Within the new issue, Lipa explained that her stay at home outfits consist of tracksuits and a hoodie. Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of celebrities have been trying to influence their fans to self-isolate.

In the span of one day, their post racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be popular with 4.9 million followers.

“Looking so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding numerous clapping emoji.

“She’s so pretty,” another devotee shared.

“She sure is something. What a team, you guys are great,” remarked a third fan.

“WAIT, I LOVE THIS” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

For the rest of the photoshoot, Lipa was seen in a number of killer ensembles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a short multicolored poofy dress with many layers. The attire fell way above her knees and had a cartoon pattern all over. In another pic, Lipa was captured sitting down in an all-white ensemble with black leather boots.

Throughout the shoot, she sported her wavy blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and opted for black mascara.