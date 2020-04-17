Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In A Skintight Animal-Print Dress

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap that showcased her voluptuous physique in a figure-hugging dress. The garment Ashley wore in the post was from the online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-sized range, Fashion Nova Curve. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Ashley rocked a sizzling dress with long sleeves and a skintight fit. The dress was crafted from a leopard-print pattern, and Ashley referenced the pattern in her cheeky pop culture caption. Though the dress covered up nearly all of her skin except for a small cut-out portion near her lower back, the ensemble still managed to be majorly sexy thanks to the fit.

Ashley posed in front of a solid background that allowed the print of her dress to take center stage. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so fans weren’t able to tell just how much of her curvaceous legs the dress exposed. However, the look hugged all her assets and tantalized her fans.

She paired the glamorous ensemble with an equally glamorous beauty look that highlighted her flawless features.

Ashley’s long blond locks were styled in a deep side part, with one side looking sleek and the other incorporating some major volume. The hair style had a retro old Hollywood vibe, as some of her silky tresses swooped over her eye before cascading down her chest in polished curls.

She accentuated her gorgeous eyes with a subtle smoky eye look that incorporated dark tones. The eyeshadow also had a bit of a feline vibe, as it was shaped to resemble a bit of a cat-eye. She paired the bold eye look with a nude lip color.

Ashley’s followers absolutely loved the animal-print update, and the post racked up over 17,100 likes within just 12 hours. It also received 168 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous pose,” one fan said, loving the way Ashley placed her hands on her thighs and glanced seductively over her shoulder.

“You look stunning,” another follower added.

“Fantastic,” one follower said simply, and included several heart eyes emoji in the comment.

Ashley loves to flaunt her voluptuous figure in skimpy attire and has shared several sexy snaps with her followers during quarantine. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashely posted an artistic black-and-white snap that showcased her curves to perfection. In the picture, Ashley rocked a skintight black bodysuit with a thong bottom. She posed facing away from the camera so that her ample derriere was on full display, and in the caption of the post referred to herself as a “QuaranQueen.”