Donald Trump’s Supporters Are Now Part Of A ‘Literal Death Cult,’ Columnist Says

In a scathing Friday piece for The Daily Beast, columnist Michael Tomasky argues that Donald Trump‘s movement has become a “literal death cult” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomasky begins by claiming that Trump and the Republican Party are turning their attention from climate change, guns, and abortion arguments and paving the way for a partisan battle over “death itself.”

“Because death is every authoritarian’s last play,” Tomasky wrote. “An authoritarian leader makes demands of his people.”

According to Tomasky, the GOP is aiming to make death the center of the question that defines the 2020 election.

“Are you manly enough to sneer at death, like real men do in the movies (which are fake, of course, but never mind that), or are you one of those pusillanimous patsies who quivers under the bed sheets like some avocado toast-eating intellectual, whining that we have to listen to the experts?”

As reported by Raw Story, Tomasky suggests that Fox News will support Trump’s narrative, and much of the Republican Party will either agree or bite their tongue.

Tomasky said that an increase in testing and contact-tracing is the best approach to curb coronavirus cases and deaths before slowly reopening the economy. But according to the 59-year-old journalist, Trump and his supporters believe that reopening the economy is a “matter of will” and “devotion to the leader.”

Tomasky concludes his piece by claiming that Trump is taking a page from other authoritarian leaders and filling people with fear to push obedience.

“We’ve learned that tragic lesson from watching so many other countries,” he wrote.

Other countries responded quickly and aggressively to combat the spread of coronavirus. Trump failed to do the same—and now the U.S. has the most cases in the world. pic.twitter.com/JpYn0okt2j — CAP Action (@CAPAction) April 9, 2020

Per BBC, Trump recently revealed his plan to allow the United States economy to open in phases. Although the White House has been eying May 1 as a possible date for a grand reopening, the president ultimately gave the authority over the decision making process to governors.

“You’re going to be running it, we’re going to be helping you,” he said during a Thursday call.

Trump claimed that healthy Americans would be allowed to return to work but said they would be asked to follow social distancing measures. In addition, the president said that unwell Americans would be asked to stay home.

Public health experts continue to warn against prematurely reopening the economy, and BBC reports that overall reception to Trump’s 18-page plan has been mixed. Regardless, Trump said that some states might be able to open before May 1 if they are in a position to do so.