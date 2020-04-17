Lauren Simpson Sports Bright-Purple Outfit & Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Latest Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Friday, April 17, to post a lower body home workout that earned numerous compliments and comments from her 1.8 million followers.

For the workout, Lauren wears a bright-purple sports bra and shorts combo that contrasts nicely with her bronzed skin. The top features thick shoulder straps and criss-crossing straps across the upper back, giving viewers an eyeful of sculpted muscle. The tiny booty shorts rise high on the model’s hips and include a stripe up both sides. The material bunches at Lauren’s backside, emphasizing her curvy booty and clinging to her chiseled thigh muscles. The outfit exposes plenty of skin along Lauren’s legs and toned tummy.

The fitness trainer forgoes shoes for the indoor workout and chooses a pair of gray ankle socks. She accessorizes with a variety of stud earrings and wears her platinum blonde tresses pulled back into a low ponytail. A bobby pin prevents loose strands from falling in Lauren’s face as she works out. The model completes the look with thick black lashes, eye shadow, and painted lips.

The lower body workout is comprised of six separate exercises, each presented in a separate video clip. Lauren uses dumbbells for some of the exercises and makes use of various household items for others, including a chair, books, and towel.

The workout starts with Lauren showing off her chiseled figure, turning her body in various directions to show viewers every angle of her body. She then moves into the workout, starting with front foot elevated split squats. The second video features Lauren as she demonstrates Romanian deadlifts.

In the third video, Lauren moves into goblet squats with elevated heels. The next exercise in the circuit is the single leg glute bridge, followed by reverse hypers with feet together. The final exercise is the frog pump.

In the caption of the post, Lauren writes out each exercise and specifies how many reps her followers should do for each one. She instructs them to complete three to four rounds of each series and rest for 60 seconds in between sets.

The workout earned several thousand likes and a couple hundred comments within the first couple hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s followers left compliments on her outfit and figure while others commented on the workout, letting her know that they would save it to try later.

