Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage And Curly Hair In Sizzling Close-Up Snap

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a close-up snap that showcased her cleavage, as well as her new hairstyle.

Tarsha didn’t include a geotag on the post, although she frequently includes the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland on her Instagram updates taken from her home country. In the snap, she posed in front of a white wall with horizontal sections that provided the perfect backdrop for her beauty. Tarsha kept her ensemble simple and rocked a black romper with a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The simple garment hugged her toned physique and clung to her narrow waist.

Her sun-kissed skin glowed in the photo, and her new hair tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. While Tarsha has long rocked long tresses, her new style has a lot more curl and volume than she previously wore. She posed with both hands resting atop her head, framing her face and drawing attention to her new tresses.

Tarsha kept the accessories simple, and rocked a pair of earrings that were partially obscured by her hair, as well as a small black bag tucked under her arm.

Her beauty look made a major statement, accentuating her stunning features to perfection. She emphasized her warm brown eyes with bold brows, long lashes, and an eyeshadow look that incorporated some metallic elements. A hint of white in the corners of her eyes opened up her gorgeous gaze even more. She sculpted her features with contour and highlighter, and finished off the look with a lip product that had an almost metallic sheen for a majorly glamorous vibe.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 9,900 likes within just two hours. It also received 135 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“I love your hair like this,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re fully my inspiration,” another follower added.

“Babe can you make a tutorial on how you do your curls?” one fan asked, loving Tarsha’s hair and wanting to know how to replicate the style.

“Amazing eyes,” another follower commented, captivated by that particular feature.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha took to Instagram to reminisce about a past trip to the Maldives with her friend Samantha Rayner. Tarsha posted a snap from their trip together as they mounted a jet ski with a breathtaking view of the natural beauty around them. The duo both wore skimpy black bikinis and sunglasses, arching their backs to emphasize their curves while their wet strands cascaded down their bodies.