Richard Dawson Dragged On Twitter For Kissing Women On ‘Family Feud’ 40 Years Ago

The late game show host regularly greeted female contestants with a good luck smooch.

Richard Dawson is trending on Twitter — eight years after his death. The longtime TV game show host, who emceed Family Feud years before Steve Harvey took over the reins, is being dragged on the social media platform for his past habit of kissing female contestants on the lips.

Dawson hosted Family Feud from 1976 to 1985 and then again for one season in 1994. During his first round on the show, the former Hogan’s Heroes star and Match Game alum would kiss the female players as they introduced themselves. Dawson kissed women of all ages and races as he went down the line during the introductory portion of the show.

But decades later on Twitter, the Britsh-American actor and game show host is being described as “creepy” more than 40 years after his heyday on the popular television game show.

“Remember this?” one Twitter user wrote. “Richard Dawson kissed all the ladies? Seems kinda gross and creepy now hah?”

Yes, contestants would let Richard Dawson kiss them in the mouth all of the time, sooooooo nasty https://t.co/jyJI8yNpeK — Geekista (@africaatl) April 17, 2020

Others noted that the cancel culture is a little late for the game show host.

“Richard Dawson has been dead 8 Years now and y’all are JUST NOW calling him out for him creepily kissing women back in the 1970s on Family Feud,” one person wrote. “What are y’all gonna do resurrect him from the dead just to ‘cancel’ him?”

And other people noted that Dawson’s kissing came at a very different time.

“Forty years later, people are criticizing Richard Dawson for kissing women on Family Feud?” another Twitter user wrote. “Folks, there was a great span of years when hockey goalies didn’t wear masks and very few players wore helmets. That was then. This is now.”

Dawson’s contestant kissing started out in a sweet way. In 2010 he told The Archive of American Television that he kissed a contestant to give her good luck when she was having trouble naming a green vegetable during a crucial round on Family Feud.

“I said, ‘I’m gonna do something that my mom would do to me whenever I had a problem of any kind,” Dawson said, per WCVB. “And I kissed her on the cheek, and I said, ‘That’s for luck.’ And she said, ‘Asparagus.’ They went on to win.”

While ABC executives allegedly tried to put an end to the kissing, citing sponsors’ concerns over Dawson kissing women without knowing their marital status, the star reportedly received an overwhelming response to keep on kissing when he polled viewers on the topic. It has also been reported that Family Feud contestants filled out a questionnaire before each show taping that specifically asked, “Do you mind if Richard Dawson greets you with a kiss?”

Dawson actually met his future wife, Gretchen Johnson, on Family Feud. The game show host kissed Johnson four times when she was a contestant on the show in the 1980s, and the couple began dating and married in 1991, one year after the birth of their daughter. When Dawson returned to Family Feud in 1994, he did not kiss any of the female contestants after promising his young daughter he would “only kiss mom.”

Dawson died in 2012 at age 79.