Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curvy Booty In Tight Shorts

Tammy Hembrow has not let being quarantined stop her from working out. On Friday, she shared an Instagram post that featured her looking ready to tackle an exercise home workout routine wearing a tight pair of booty shorts along with a cute halter-style workout bra.

Tammy’s shorts were made of a white stretchy fabric that hugged her rear end. They had a high-rise waist that accentuated her slender midsection. Her top was pink with white trim. It looked like it offered her a little bit of support while also looking sexy. The top cut off just below her breasts and featured a single strap in the back, showing off her shapely shoulders. Tammy completed her look with a white headband.

The model wore her hair down in two braids. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included sculpted brows and thick lashes with a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Tammy’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her standing in her kitchen. She posed in front of a island with a white countertop. She also held a supplement drink in a plastic shaker bottle in one hand.

The first picture captured her front the front as she gave the camera a sultry look. She held one hand near the waistband on her shorts, while she flaunted her flat abs, curvy hips, and toned thighs.

Tammy gave her followers a look at her backside in the second picture. She stood at a slight side angle and arched her back just a bit, flaunting her perky booty. The snap also showed off her shapely arms.

In the post’s caption, she plugged the supplement she was drinking. She also reminded her fans about her workout app, which might help them stay committed to a routine while being at home.

The update was a hit, with more than 107,000 fans hitting the like button within three hours of her sharing it.

Hundreds of her admirers also left compliments in the comments section.

“You’re breathtaking!!!” gushed one Instagram user.

“Wow a real bomb,” a second follower wrote.

“Your figure is 2 die for,” commented a third fan.

“Dam girl looking good,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Tammy obviously works hard for the body she has, and she does not mind showing it off in skimpy outfits. Not too long ago, she shared an update that featured her rocking a set of white lingerie while lounging on her sofa.