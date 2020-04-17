Donny Osmond Honors Sibling Jimmy On His Birthday: ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’

Donny Osmond honored his sibling Jimmy on his 57th birthday with a flashback post from their younger years. Along with the photo, Donny quoted one of the Osmond family’s most iconic songs, the 1970 hit “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother.”

Donny and Jimmy are seen in the black and white pic alone. Donny didn’t state in the caption how old he and Jimmy were in the share or the year it was taken, but the photo is a true testament to brotherly love. Holding Jimmy high in the air, Donny is smiling brightly in the pic. Jimmy is giggling as his older brother hoists him onto his shoulder, cradling his legs protectively.

The brothers are each wearing button-down shirts, cardigan sweaters and black pants in the photo. In the caption, Donny did use a sweet nickname for his brother, calling him “Jimbo.”

Siblings Virl, Tom, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay or Marie were not seen in the pic.

Fans loved the sweet image of the brothers together and used the comments section to not only reflect on that sweet period of time in Osmond history but to also send Jimmy good wishes.

“What a fun picture! I wish you posted a flashback picture each day! That would provide warm and fuzzy feelings and a whole lot of smiles! Happy birthday Jimmy…plug your ears…they may sing to you!” joked one follower of Donny’s on Instagram.

“Wow, I just played the song today! Happy Birthday to Jimmy” stated a second fan of the family.

“So adorable. I love the relationship you have with Jimmy!! Happy Birthday to Jimmy!” said a third social media user.

“A very happy birthday to Jimmy today! I pray he is blessed with lots of happy smiley faces including his, with lots of love and laughter with family and friends!” said a fourth follower.

Donny last shared a health update on his brother during a birthday post for the stage performer and businessman one year ago, noting that Jimmy had faced difficult health setbacks after suffering a stroke in late 2018.

In the Instagram share, Donny noted that Jimmy was an inspiration to him and that he was so happy with his progress as he journeyed on the road to wellness. Donny then thanked his fans for their prayers and said they were “working miracles.”

The Inquisitr reported in December 2018 that Jimmy suffered a stroke during a performance of Peter Pan in England at the Birmingham Hippodrome per BBC News. Jimmy continued to finish his performance before being taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed.