Angela Simmons Stuns By Performing Aerial Yoga In A Skintight Blue Bodysuit

Angela shared a few of the benefits of aerial yoga.

Angela Simmons impressed her fans by showing off her aerial yoga skills. On Tuesday, the Growing Up Hip Hop star took to Instagram to preach about the benefits of performing yoga poses while suspended in the air, and she gave her 6.5 million followers a demonstration of one of her workouts.

Angela was rocking a skintight blue bodysuit that had boyshort-style leg openings. Her athletic wear also included a pair of tall blue socks and a blue waist trainer. She had her long hair pulled up in a loose bun, and she was sporting a patterned headband to ensure that it stayed out of her face.

Angela’s video was filmed in front of the closet of her bedroom. An aqua aerial yoga sling swing was hanging from her ceiling, along with a pair of handles attached to longs strips of cloth. She began her workout by performing a few inverted suspension rows to strengthen her back, shoulders, and arms. She gripped the handles of the two straps, leaned back so that her body was at an angle, and pulled herself back up. She did three reps before moving to the sling.

Angela sat in the swing, leaned back, and hooked her feet around its straps to hold herself in place. She then reached up between her legs to grasp both sides of the swing. Once she had a firm grip on the fabric, she extended both legs out to the side, making sure that she kept them perfectly straight. She then let go of the swing so that her upper thighs were bearing her weight as she hung upside down.

Angela added a slow and relaxing soundtrack to her workout video. The song she chose to match its vibe was “Fun Girl” by Summer Walker. In the caption of her post, the fitness enthusiast listed five benefits of aerial yoga.

Angela’s Instagram followers had a lot of thoughts about her aerial yoga video, and they took to the comments section of her post to share them.

“Watching you swing is the best,” read one response to her video.

“Goodness gracious good god almighty,” another admirer enthused.

“I would fall and bash all my brains out!” a third commenter wrote.

“Fifty shades of grey vibes,” a fourth fan remarked.

Angela’s fans know that she’s committed to staying fit and healthy, and she often shares some of her favorite exercise routines with her Instagram followers. The confident entrepreneur and influencer also isn’t shy about showing off the results of all of her hard work. In a throwback photo that she uploaded earlier this month, Angela was pictured proudly flaunting her physique in a pink string bikini.