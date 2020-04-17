Nicole Thorne Sizzles In A Skimpy White Bikini

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne thrilled her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a sexy white bikini. Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in the photo, although she didn’t specify where the shot was taken.

Nicole posed in front of a pale countertop, with some colorful flowers entering the frame and a simple white wall in the distance. The smoking-hot snap was taken by photographer Benjamin Patrick, who Nicole made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also tagged several of the individuals responsible for her glamorous look.

Nicole wore a white swimsuit that was simple yet super sexy. The bikini top had triangular cups that struggled to contain her ample assets. The minuscule top flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin strings secured the top. The straps featured a small square embellishment, drawing the eye towards her chest.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms, also in a crisp white hue that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. Thin strings stretched high over her hips, and two large white bows were positioned near her hips as well. The cut of the bottoms accentuated her hourglass physique, although she blocked some of her slim waist with her arms as she placed them on the counter. The bikini was from the brand IVYswimwear, who Nicole made sure to tag in the caption of the post and in the picture.

Nicole’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in a tousled style, and she gazed off into the distance with her lips slightly parted. A soft nude-pink hue with a matte finish accentuated her plump pout, and her subtly smoky eye makeup gave the shot a smoldering vibe.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 21,500 likes. It also received 304 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Such a cute bikini!!!” one follower said, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“This woman is a work of art!” another fan added.

“You are so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“OMG! You are stunning! Thanks for sharing this photo! Take care and stay safe!” another fan said.

