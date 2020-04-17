‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Newcomer Sutton Stracke Slammed For Dissing Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion Label

Fenty fans say the Bravo newbie is already 'canceled.'

Sutton Stracke is being blasted online following her debut on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The wealthy boutique owner and newfound “friend” of the Housewives crew is making headlines after an awkward exchange with Dorit Kemsley over the designer of her outfit on the Season 10 RHOBH premiere, ‘The Crown isn’t So Heavy.”

During her debut on the Bravo reality show, Stracke, a Dolce and Gabbana fan, asked Dorit who designed the corseted white blazer dress she was wearing. When Dorit namechecked Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label, Sutton thought she said “Fendi.”

After she later found out the dress was from Rihanna’s high-end line, Sutton shaded the superstar designer by downplaying her role in the brand while in a catty confessional interview.

“If a celebrity has done a collaboration, I could care less,” Sutton said, per Page Six. “I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford on this dress, that does not interest me.”

In comments on Sutton’s Instagram page, followers warned her that Rihanna fans are not happy with her.

“Gurl, Rihanna fans gonna be coming for u,” one commenter wrote.

“Yea, consider her canceled,” another wrote of Sutton. “At least she made history. First housewife canceled within 20 seconds,”

Others accused the new Bravo star of being “racist” as they pointed out that the award-winning Fenty brand is backed by LVMH House and is not a celebrity “collaboration.”

On Twitter, some followers noted that Sutton’s Fenty faux pas came on the same episode that Garcelle Beauvais, the first-ever African American Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, made her debut on the long-running reality show.

“That awkward moment when Black women start watching this season of #RHOBH to see their first Black castmate ever and a Sutton disses Rihanna in the first episode,” one fan wrote.

And others blamed Sutton’s slip-up for Bravo’s decision to demote her to the lowly “friend” of the Housewives status after she was previously announced as a full-time Housewife.

While some viewers are already calling her “canceled,” Sutton told Us Weekly that despite the drama, she still wants her RHOBH diamond.

“The diamond is very heavy to hold, but I would love to like be a diamond carrying member, for sure,” she said of the Real Housewives franchise.

Sutton explained that because her three teenagers won’t be seen on the Bravo reality show, a “chunk” of her life was missing when she filmed with the rest of the cast. Sutton expressed hope that “next season” viewers will see more of her personal life.