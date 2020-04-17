Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Three Boys: ‘Mornings At The Fisher House’

Carrie's boys were in their PJs as the country star shared a look inside their lockdown.

Carrie Underwood shared a rare photo of all three of her boys together on her Instagram account this week. The country superstar posted an adorable new snap of her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob, as they pretended to be planes while being lifted up by their dad.

Mike showed off his impressive strength in the photo as he lied on his back on a rug over their wooden floor while he managed to lift his sons up off the ground. The retired hockey player pushed both of his boys up with only one hand. He held Isaiah up with his left arm and Jacob with his right.

The adorable twosome appeared to pretend to take flight, as Isaiah put both of his arms out to his sides like wings.

Carrie shared the photo with two plane emoji in the caption as she shared a look at their new morning routine in lockdown.

The trio all kept thing pretty casual as they kept each other entertained during another week at home.

Mike and Jacob almost matched in their casual attire, which appeared to be their PJs. The father/son duo both rocked navy long sleeved tops and gray marl sweatpants.

As for Isaiah, he also rocked his PJs for another morning at home. He looked super cute in his nightwear with red sleeves and navy pants with a cartoon monster print.

The trio were surrounded by family items as they enjoyed their time at home, including a highchair and several toys on the floor.

The sweet family photo caught the attention of a number of Carrie’s famous friends.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley — who’s wife to Carrie’s close friend and fellow country star Brad Paisley — commented, “Looks like a great airline!” The two often interact on social media, with Carrie recently joking about a hilarious video Kim shared of her husband tied up in the pantry during the lockdown.

Trevor McNevan, frontman of the band Thousand Foot Krutch, commented on Carrie’s snap. He used a praising and a crying emoji and wrote, “Yess!!”

A number of Carrie’s other 9.6 million followers also commented on the photo.

One wrote, “Beautiful family!”

Another commented, “This is the cutest thing ever and look at Jacob and Mike twinning,” with a loudly crying and a red heart emoji.

The sweet family photo came mere days after Carrie shared a sweet message on her Instagram page to tell fans that she is staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak to keep her boys safe.

The “Drinking Alone” singer shared the message as she held up a pink piece of paper after being tagged to take part in the viral challenge by Dolly Parton.