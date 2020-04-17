‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, April 16: Flo Finds Sally’s Medical Records On Doctor’s Laptop

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, April 16 features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) at work. She entered an office to find Katie Logan (Heather Tom) sitting at the desk. Of course, an awkward moment ensued because they had not seen each other since Quinn outed Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Dollar Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) shenanigans.

Katie lashed out at Quinn and told her that she had just been collateral damage when she had targeted her sister. Quinn told Katie not to shoot the messenger and would not apologize to Katie for exposing Brooke and Bill, per The Inquisitr.

In a way, Katie was grateful to Quinn, per She Knows Soaps. She didn’t want to be played for a fool again. They soon started to discuss Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Katie wished that Sally could also get a lucky break. Quinn said that she could see how much Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) still cared about Sally. Katie felt that both Wyatt and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had acted selflessly to help Sally.

At the beach house, Wyatt tried to convince Sally that he really believed that she would receive better care in a medical facility. Sally felt that the only reason she was moving out was that Flo was jealous. She made a display of going to her room to pack her things. She could hardly walk and Wyatt felt compassion for her. He told her that she was not going anywhere and that he would not leave her alone. He wanted to support Sally but did not understand why she did not want to fight for her own life. Sally felt that they would still have been together if not for Flo. The redhead blamed Flo for putting her out.

The soap opera also showed Flo going to Dr. Penny Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) office. She wanted to know more details about Sally’s illness. It had been more than a month since Flo’s diagnosis and the only deterioration that she could see was Sally using a walker and that she seemed paler. She wanted to know if Sally was getting better and if she was still dying. Flo also wanted to know if Sally and the doctor connected because they both designed. Dr. Escobar seemed flustered and told Flo that they should be grateful for the improvement in Sally’s health. She was then paged and had to leave her office.

Flo didn’t skip a beat and went straight to the physician’s laptop. She searched for Sally’s medical records and found it. She gasped in shock as she looked at Sally’s file.