Laura Amy Sizzles In Revealing Crop Top & Lace Underwear

Laura Amy has shared yet another steamy post from inside her home to her Instagram page. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with an update that saw her looking smoking hot in a sexy crop top and a tiny pair of undies.

The model’s post was a selfie that featured her standing in front of a mirror in an open space near a counter. A large window with a view of the city was behind her, and a couple of chairs and a table were off to one side of the room. Golden rays of sunlight were streaming in through a window on the other side of the room, creating a warm glow.

Laura’s sexy outfit matched the hue of the room, as it was a light shade of yellow. Her bronze skin popped against the color of the fabric. Her top was made of a thin knit fabric, and it featured an open front with two straps tied into loopy bows. The revealing number showed off quite a bit of her cleavage, while still teasing her fans with wanting to see a little more. Her panties were lace with thin side straps pulled high on her hips, elongating her legs.

Laura’s post consisted of a photo and a short video. They showed her from the front as she struck a sultry pose with one hip cocked to the side. She also placed one leg in front of the other, highlighting her long, lean pins. The pose also accentuated her hourglass shape.

The clip was similar to the photo, but it showed Laura moving her body slightly. It was zoomed in a little bit closer, giving her fans a nice look at her smooth skin and fit physique.

The beauty wore her long hair down. She appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included contoured cheeks and a rose shade on her full lips.

In the caption, she mentioned that it was golden hour.

Dozens of her followers were quick to tell her how stunning she looked in the outfit.

“Golden beauty,” one admirer commented.

“You are breathtaking,” a second fan wrote.

“Outstanding!! You are absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“You are a masterpiece,” remarked a fourth follower.

Not too long ago, Laura gave her fans plenty to get excited about when she shared a snap that saw her looking spectacular in a sparkly, golden bikini that left little to the imagination.