Disney Broadway Fundraising Concert Honors 25 Years Of Magical Performances

The free show airs tonight and will feature some of the most iconic Disney musicals and their biggest stars.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway, a concert that will honor the most iconic songs from the plays Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Tarzan will stream free tonight. This is an opportunity to enjoy family-friendly Broadway performances when the lights of the Great White Way are currently dark due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will feature some of the most iconic Disney musicals brought to the stage and some of their biggest stars, 79 performers in all. The show marks a reunion of 18 members of the beloved play Newsies, featuring a combined cast of both the show’s Broadway and national touring productions as well a performance from the group Broadway Inspirational Voices.

Also joining the fun will be The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

The special will be remotely hosted by Ryan McCartan, who currently stars as Prince Hans in Frozen. Ryan will speak to stars of the aforementioned shows as they shelter-in-place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The original sold-out performance was filmed on November 4, 2019, and proceeds from the event raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The concert featured a 15-piece orchestra and was held at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney’s smash hit Aladdin.

The special was filmed 25 years after Disney’s first Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast made its debut. The play, one of the company’s first hits, would go on to run for 13 years, closing in 2007.

During the streaming broadcast, viewers will be asked if they care to donate to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. This fund assists those in the industry with coronavirus-related expenses. Donations will also help provide emergency financial assistance, health insurance, counseling, and the operation of The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts for those in the industry, reported Broadway Cares.

Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12 but will reportedly reopen in early June, unless health restrictions cause that date to be pushed back further, reported The Broadway League.

Disney / D23 Press

More than 20 Broadway producers will match every new donation to the fund dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million, during tonight’s stream.

The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. April 17 and can be viewed at broadwaycares.org or the company’s official Facebook and YouTube channels, reported The Orlando Sentinel.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was originally intended to stream on April 13, reported Broadway Cares.

The stream was canceled when Broadway Cares was reportedly unable to reach an agreement with the heads of the American Federation of Musicians regarding the music performed at the event. In order to allow the steam to occur, the event’s orchestra members penned a letter to the federation to allow the stream of the recorded concert to take place as intended. The union leaders eventually agreed, and tonight’s airdate was announced.