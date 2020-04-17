Devon Windsor Stuns In A Cut-Out Zebra-Print Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model flashed some skin in a unique one-piece.

Devon Windsor proudly showed off her flawless model body in a sizzling photo shared to Instagram this week. The gorgeous snap was posted to the official Instagram account of Devon’s swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on April 16 and showed the 26-year-old lingerie model as she rocked a bold yellow zebra-print swimsuit from her own brand.

The photo, which was taken somewhere very sunny seemingly before the coronavirus lockdown order was put in place, saw the Victoria’s Secret model lean up against a palm tree somewhere sunny as she ate a piece of pineapple.

Devon showed off plenty of skin in the bathing suit, which was made entirely of a yellow zebra-print material and featured large cut-outs on both sides of her torso.

The stylish one-piece also featured a polo neck at the top and a stylish embellishment in the center of her torso, a knotted half-tied bow in the same bold material which sat flat on her toned middle and made her already slim waist look even smaller.

The swimsuit was also slightly high-cut at the hips to reveal her long, tanned model legs.

Devon — who recently rocked a skintight all-red ensemble as she went for a walk with her dog — had her signature light blond hair down for the swim photo shoot. Her locks appeared to be slightly wet as if she’d recently taken a dip in the water and flowed over her right shoulder.

While she held on to the pineapple piece in her right hand, she put her left hand up towards to her face and had her index finger resting on her bottom lip. The star had her left shoulder pressed up against the bark of the tree as she gave the camera a very sultry look.

Devon accessorized her very unique swim look with a pair of dangling earrings and a silver chain bracelet on her right wrist.

The lingerie model appeared to keep her makeup pretty natural as she sported simpler eye makeup and a nude lip.

She posed in front of some wooden steps and an array of tropical green foliage that was still visible but slightly blurred in the background behind her.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim borrowed lyrics from the Donovan song “Mellow Yellow” alongside two yellow heart emoji.

Devon often serves as both model and designer for her brand, with the line’s official Instagram account regularly sharing photos of her in different bikinis and swimsuits.

Earlier this month, she set pulses racing as she posed on her knees in a white strapless swimsuit on a sunlounger in what appeared to be another throwback snap from before the coronavirus lockdown.