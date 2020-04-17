Madison Reed Flaunts Her Flat Stomach In A Crochet Bikini

Madison rocked a straw hat with her unique bathing suit.

Madison Grace Reed impressed her fans by showing off her toned tummy in a cute crochet bikini. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old actress and social media influencer took to Instagram to reveal the beach-ready ensemble that she put together to soak up a little sun. However, she noted that she was only taking a trip to her backyard, not the coast.

Madison shared a set of two snapshots with her 644,000 followers. In both of them, she was rocking the same cream crochet bikini from Revolve. The garment’s crochet design made it resemble netting, but it was lined with fabric in the same off-white color to ensure that it didn’t reveal too much.

Madison’s top had a scoop neck, but it only showed off a hint of cleavage. It also featured cap sleeves and scalloped edges around the bottom. Her matching bottoms had a high waistline that almost completely covered up her bellybutton. The garment had high-cut leg openings and a tie detail on the waistband.

Madison accessorized her stylish swimsuit with a straw boater hat that had a stiff wide brim. She wore her golden-tinted brunette hair down and straight, allowing some of it to tumble down the front of her chest. Her beauty look included black eyeliner, bronze eye shadow, and a soft pink lip.

Madison was pictured posing beside a leafy green plant. In her first snapshot, she was facing forward and holding her hands up so that they were level with her face. She was gazing directly into the camera, and she was giving it a dreamy smile.

In her second photo, Madison was shown from the side. She was leaning back against a white wooden rail and posing with her right index finger pressed against her ribs. She was looking down at her body, and she had a small smile on her lips. This shot highlighted her tiny waistline and flat midsection.

In the caption of her post, Madison revealed that her photos were taken in her own backyard.

Madison’s Instagram followers have shown their appreciation for her backyard photoshoot by pressing the like button on her post over 34,000 times so far. Her half-sibling, former Nickelodeon star Victoria Justice, responded to her photos with a little sisterly love.

“Sooo cute though!!” Victoria remarked.

“Strongest hat game going, you look fedora-ble,” read a witty fan’s response to her post.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

