Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Makeup-Free Pic As She Hams It Up Alongside Baby Birdie Mae

The 'Open Book' author is bare-faced as she holds her baby girl in a new photo.

Jessica Simpson shared a cute new Instagram photo after hamming it up at home with her baby daughter. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer took to the social media site to post a pic alongside baby Birdie Mae, who turned one in March.

In the photo shared with her 5.3 million followers, Jessica holds her little girl as they stand in the kitchen of the family’s California mansion. The Open Book author known for her usual glam styles is wearing a casual black sweatshirt, has no makeup on, and is wearing her hair in braids as she poses with pursed lips for the all-natural photo. The only sign of “glam” is the sparkly earrings the mom of three is wearing.

Baby Birdie is wearing adorable bumble bee pajamas in the pic and her blond hair is pulled up into a spray on top of her head as she poses with her mama for the sweet mother-daughter moment.

In comments to the photo, fans remarked on Jessica’s makeup-free look.

“You look so nice without makeup, a natural beauty,” one fan wrote to Jessica.

Others noted that baby Birdie looks very much like her daddy, retired NFL player Eric Johnson.

“Oh she’s so like her daddy. You didn’t get a look in Jessica,” a follower wrote.

And other fans zeroed in on baby Birdie’s too-cute hairdo and her bumblebee belly.

“Her pineapple on her head!” one fan wrote of the little girl’s high-top pony.

“Loook at that sweet baby belly! She’s a doll,” another added.

Jessica has shared a steady stream of pics with Birdie since the baby’s birth in early 2019. The mom-daughter pics are among some of the favorites of fans of the former Newlyweds star.

Jessica’s all-natural look comes less than two months after her Instagram feed had been a virtual fashion show as she hit the road for a book tour to promote her Open Book memoir. But now that she’s home and isolating with her family of five, Jessica has shown fans the side of her life that doesn’t include makeup or powersuits.

The star recently poked fun at her hot “housewife” status by posting a throwback of a 2003 Rolling Stone cover which crowned her “Housewife of the Year” alongside a current-day photo of her holding cleaning products with a rag tied in her hair. Jessica’s also recently posted a makeup-free pic of her posing in her kitchen after making a snack for her family.