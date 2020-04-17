Candice Swanepoel Poses With Her Legs Apart In A Plunging Black Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret Angel of a decade showed plenty of skin in a risque new bikini photo.

Candice Swanepoel flashed plenty of skin in a sizzling new swimwear photo posted to the official Instagram account of her swim brand, Tropic of C, this week. The hot shot showed the Victoria’s Secret model of more than a decade as she stuck a pretty seductive pose with her legs apart and her flawless model body on show for the camera.

The risque photo was posted on April 16. In it, Candice sat down on the sand and showed off plenty of skin after she slipped into the pretty revealing one-piece.

The lingerie model placed both of her bare feet on the sand in front of her with her legs bent. She placed her left hand on her knee and put her right hand up to her head on top of her wet, slicked back hair.

As for her slinky bathing suit, the South African supermodel wowed in an all-black look which plunged pretty low at the chest to show off her decolletage.

The bottom of the one-piece was very high-cut at the hips to show even more skin on her bottom half. The swimsuit stretched all the way up on either side of her torso to sit line with her waist and show off her super long legs.

Candice — who got very cheeky with fans earlier this week in a pair of animal-print thong bikini bottoms — accessorized the simple look with plenty of jewelry. She wore large hoop earrings in her ears and stacked up several gold bangles on both of her wrists.

In the caption, Tropic of C confirmed that Candice wore the babylon swimsuit in the color described as glow.

The brand also engaged with fans amid the current lockdown that has millions of people across the world staying inside their homes. Tropic of C asked if its followers have been doing some of their “favorite activities” while indoors and also asked them to share some of the “unexpected surprises” they may have come across over the past few weeks.

While many answered the question in the comments section, others instead shared their praise for Candice after she once again put her model body on show for the camera in her swimwear.

“Stunningly beautiful and incredibly gorgeous,” one person commented.

“Hell indelible sexy diva Candice!!!” another commented with three heart symbols.

“Great shot,” a third comment read.

Tropic of C regularly shares hot shots of Candice modeling different swim looks from the brand.

Earlier this week, the lingerie model wowed as she swung on a rope with a girlfriend in the tiniest black string bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.